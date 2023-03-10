NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 33.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRG is $37.71, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for NRG is 228.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume for NRG on March 10, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG’s stock has seen a 0.79% increase for the week, with a -5.71% drop in the past month and a -4.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for NRG Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NRG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.96. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.