Navigating the Volatility of Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) Stock

In the past week, BFLY stock has gone down by -18.46%, with a monthly decline of -29.82% and a quarterly plunge of -29.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for Butterfly Network Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.01% for BFLY stock, with a simple moving average of -48.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is $6.00, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for BFLY is 156.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on March 10, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

BFLY) stock’s latest price update

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BFLY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

BFLY Trading at -20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -22.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -18.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2828. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 31,965 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 06. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,113,584 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $71,892 using the latest closing price.

Martin John David, the Chief Medical Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 4,841 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Martin John David is holding 286,516 shares at $11,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.60 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -229.90. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.