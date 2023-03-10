Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MYOV is $27.00, which is $0.02 above the current price. The public float for MYOV is 46.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYOV on March 10, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

MYOV) stock’s latest price update

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 26.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that Myovant Sciences Accepts Sweetened $2.9 Billion Bid From Sumitomo Pharma

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV’s stock has risen by 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.26% and a quarterly rise of 0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.14% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for MYOV stock, with a simple moving average of 28.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MYOV, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.95. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from Marek David C, who sale 8,037 shares at the price of $26.89 back on Jan 18. After this action, Marek David C now owns 417,599 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $216,115 using the latest closing price.

Merendino Lauren, the Chief Commercial Officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 2,008 shares at $26.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Merendino Lauren is holding 169,538 shares at $53,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.11 for the present operating margin

+76.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stands at -89.18. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.