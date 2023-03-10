MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 13.81. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTG is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTG is $16.19, which is $2.86 above the current price. The public float for MTG is 285.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on March 10, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG’s stock has seen a -3.05% decrease for the week, with a -4.79% drop in the past month and a 4.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for MGIC Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for MTG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +73.79. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.