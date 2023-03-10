Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MLCO is $16.54, which is $1.34 above the current price. The public float for MLCO is 440.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on March 10, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

MLCO) stock’s latest price update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 13.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has fallen by -9.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly rise of 24.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for MLCO stock, with a simple moving average of 55.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

MLCO Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw 9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.93 for the present operating margin

-17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at -68.93. Equity return is now at value 213.50, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.