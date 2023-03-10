Make Informed Decisions with Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock Updates

The stock of Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen a -4.29% decrease in the past week, with a -16.25% drop in the past month, and a 17.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for GERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GERN is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GERN is $5.33, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GERN on March 10, 2023 was 8.99M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. However, the company has experienced a -4.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

GERN Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from SCARLETT JOHN A, who sale 446,668 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, SCARLETT JOHN A now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $1,340,004 using the latest closing price.

SCARLETT JOHN A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Geron Corporation, sale 446,666 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that SCARLETT JOHN A is holding 0 shares at $1,353,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.70 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -8335.39. Equity return is now at value -110.80, with -58.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corporation (GERN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.