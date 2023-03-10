Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.22. but the company has seen a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/22 that SeatGeek and Forbes Nix SPAC Deals During Market Pullback

Is It Worth Investing in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) Right Now?

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.55x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) by analysts is $15.00, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for OPA is 20.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of OPA was 94.05K shares.

OPA’s Market Performance

OPA stock saw an increase of 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.69% and a quarterly increase of 2.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.10% for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for OPA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

OPA Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPA rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited saw 1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPA

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.