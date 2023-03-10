Home  »  Trending   »  MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Shares Up Despite Recent M...

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has increased by 12.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGNX is $10.60, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for MGNX is 59.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.51% of that float. The average trading volume for MGNX on March 10, 2023 was 626.55K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX’s stock has seen a -0.16% decrease for the week, with a 8.06% rise in the past month and a 1.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.38% for MacroGenics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for MGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 31.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $5.70. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGNX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Feb 14. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,579,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $2,532,600 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $5.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,079,963 shares at $794,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -261.85 for the present operating margin
  • +82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -260.97. Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -74.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

