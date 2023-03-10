Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is 24.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is $195.85, which is $35.81 above the current market price. The public float for KEYS is 177.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On March 10, 2023, KEYS’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 158.38. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Keysight Stock Is the S&P 500’s Top Decliner Today. Here’s Why.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.96% and a quarterly drop of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Keysight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.62% for KEYS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $189 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $202, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KEYS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

KEYS Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.21. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $178.22 back on Feb 01. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,669 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $89,110 using the latest closing price.

Nersesian Ronald S., the Executive Chair of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 18,069 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Nersesian Ronald S. is holding 275,209 shares at $3,071,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.