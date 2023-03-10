Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) has gone down by -19.99% for the week, with a -24.52% drop in the past month and a -33.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.45% for KPLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.18% for KPLT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KPLT is $1.50, which is $0.7 above the current price. The public float for KPLT is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KPLT on March 10, 2023 was 236.68K shares.

KPLT) stock’s latest price update

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)’s stock price has decreased by -20.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPLT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for KPLT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KPLT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $1 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPLT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KPLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

KPLT Trading at -18.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT fell by -19.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9649. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPLT starting from Zayas Orlando, who sale 17,382 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Feb 15. After this action, Zayas Orlando now owns 2,874,335 shares of Katapult Holdings Inc., valued at $16,721 using the latest closing price.

Zayas Orlando, the Chief Executive Officer of Katapult Holdings Inc., sale 59,919 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Zayas Orlando is holding 2,875,586 shares at $53,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+29.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Katapult Holdings Inc. stands at +7.00. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.