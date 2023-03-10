Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has gone down by -24.21% for the week, with a -71.60% drop in the past month and a -85.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.68% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.59% for JAGX stock, with a simple moving average of -91.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93.

The public float for JAGX is 1.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on March 10, 2023 was 515.79K shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAGX reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for JAGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

JAGX Trading at -73.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -72.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -23.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3028. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -81.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Equity return is now at value -833.00, with -104.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.