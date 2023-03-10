IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Stock Records -0.14% Quarterly Movement

The stock of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has seen a -22.99% decrease in the past week, with a -30.72% drop in the past month, and a -0.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for IRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.09% for IRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -72.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is $0.15, The public float for IRNT is 79.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRNT on March 10, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

IRNT) stock’s latest price update

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT)’s stock price has decreased by -11.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRNT reach a price target of $0.15. The rating they have provided for IRNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

IRNT Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -25.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT fell by -22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4563. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw 54.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 920,431 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,624 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 930,172 shares at $5,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.15 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -880.94. Equity return is now at value -884.50, with -312.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.