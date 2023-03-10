IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is 35.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IQV is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is $259.78, which is $64.64 above the current market price. The public float for IQV is 184.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On March 10, 2023, IQV’s average trading volume was 827.81K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 202.93. but the company has seen a -11.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has seen a -11.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.31% decline in the past month and a -6.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for IQV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.29% for IQV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $251 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to IQV, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

IQV Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -15.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.27. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sale 4,446 shares at the price of $225.61 back on Feb 16. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 1,973 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $1,003,068 using the latest closing price.

Sherbet Eric, the See Remarks of IQVIA Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $230.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sherbet Eric is holding 17,053 shares at $230,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stands at +7.57. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.