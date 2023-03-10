International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is above average at 66.43x. The 36-month beta value for IBM is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for IBM is 903.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of IBM on March 10, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

IBM stock's latest price update

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 128.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs Amid Broader Tech Slowdown

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM’s stock has fallen by -2.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.13% and a quarterly drop of -14.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for International Business Machines Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for IBM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IBM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IBM Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.62. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Del Bene Robert F, the VP, Controller of International Business Machines Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $148.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Del Bene Robert F is holding 14,553 shares at $445,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+55.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.