Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 38.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is $127.62, which is $27.69 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On March 10, 2023, ICE’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 102.61. however, the company has experienced a -2.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE’s stock has fallen by -2.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly drop of -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.49. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Foley Douglas, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $104.80 back on Feb 23. After this action, Foley Douglas now owns 21,481 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $167,680 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 81,827 shares at $104.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 1,203,104 shares at $8,511,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.