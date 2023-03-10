Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 85.53. However, the company has experienced a -8.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that The Best Online Brokers for 2022: Tools to Cope With a Complex Investing World

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IBKR is $104.83, which is $21.2 above the current price. The public float for IBKR is 100.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on March 10, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has seen a -8.70% decrease in the past week, with a -5.67% drop in the past month, and a 7.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for IBKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.42% for IBKR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to IBKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

IBKR Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.81. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Peterffy Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $77.76 back on Jan 27. After this action, Peterffy Thomas now owns 1,630,605 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $1,555,106 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $78.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 1,650,605 shares at $1,574,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +9.08. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.