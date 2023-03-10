Inpixon (INPX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for INPX is 14.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 2.93M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX’s stock has fallen by -26.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.04% and a quarterly drop of -65.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.02% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.89% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -89.42% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -48.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -33.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -27.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0309. In addition, Inpixon saw -59.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Equity return is now at value -181.50, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.