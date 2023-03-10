Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is above average at 3.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is $13.33, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for HDSN is 37.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HDSN on March 10, 2023 was 558.76K shares.

HDSN) stock’s latest price update

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 9.44. However, the company has seen a -14.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDSN’s Market Performance

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has experienced a -14.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.54% drop in the past month, and a -24.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for HDSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.14% for HDSN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to HDSN, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

HDSN Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw -15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Gaglione Kenneth, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $11.53 back on Dec 12. After this action, Gaglione Kenneth now owns 3,207 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $219,070 using the latest closing price.

Krishnamurti Nat, the CFO of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 46,194 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Krishnamurti Nat is holding 25,207 shares at $467,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+34.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at +16.74. Equity return is now at value 86.80, with 40.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.