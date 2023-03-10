Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is 12.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBM is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is $6.87, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 261.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On March 10, 2023, HBM’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has decreased by -7.58 compared to its previous closing price of 5.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has fallen by -11.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.78% and a quarterly drop of -15.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.