Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 26.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for HMC is 1.67B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on March 10, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has seen a 1.19% increase for the week, with a 6.19% rise in the past month and a 11.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.92% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+19.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +4.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.99. Total debt to assets is 35.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.