GSK plc (GSK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) is above average at 12.84x. The 36-month beta value for GSK is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GSK is $40.31, which is $10.61 above than the current price. The public float for GSK is 2.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of GSK on March 10, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

GSK) stock’s latest price update

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 33.59. but the company has seen a -3.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that GSK Raises Guidance as Earnings Help Shore Up Position of CEO

GSK’s Market Performance

GSK plc (GSK) has experienced a -3.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.38% drop in the past month, and a -11.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for GSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.79% for GSK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.55% for the last 200 days.

GSK Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSK fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, GSK plc saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.25 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSK plc stands at +15.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.10.

Based on GSK plc (GSK), the company’s capital structure generated 198.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.45. Total debt to assets is 34.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, GSK plc (GSK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.