Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GO is at -0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GO is $30.83, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for GO is 88.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.57% of that float. The average trading volume for GO on March 10, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

GO) stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 26.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/20/23 that Food Stamps Are About to Spoil Grocery Stores’ Outlook

GO’s Market Performance

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has seen a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.71% decline in the past month and a -7.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for GO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.53% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GO, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

GO Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.34. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Ragatz Erik D., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $27.25 back on Mar 07. After this action, Ragatz Erik D. now owns 259,096 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $545,000 using the latest closing price.

Ragatz Erik D., the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., purchase 73,200 shares at $27.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Ragatz Erik D. is holding 239,096 shares at $1,996,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +1.82. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.