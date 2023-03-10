Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has seen a -1.70% decrease in the past week, with a -10.01% drop in the past month, and a -22.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for GTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -30.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTE is 1.72.

The public float for GTE is 342.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTE on March 10, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

GTE) stock’s latest price update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. but the company has seen a -1.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GTE Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8622. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Guidry Gary, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, Guidry Gary now owns 4,042,135 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Ellson Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Ellson Ryan is holding 635,109 shares at $43,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.