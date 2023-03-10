GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is above average at 28.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GPRO is 113.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPRO on March 10, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

GPRO stock's latest price update

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.18. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/21 that Peloton, Nvidia, Airbnb, Expedia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GPRO’s Market Performance

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a -2.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.30% decline in the past month and a -3.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for GPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

GPRO Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 76,011 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Feb 17. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 414,571 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $430,161 using the latest closing price.

ZALAZNICK LAUREN, the Director of GoPro Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that ZALAZNICK LAUREN is holding 86,946 shares at $289,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.