GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is $36.76, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 308.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on March 10, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 32.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has risen by 4.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.71% and a quarterly rise of 16.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for GFL Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFL, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GFL Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.