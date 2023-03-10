Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 45.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79.

The public float for FUTU is 84.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on March 10, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stock saw a decrease of -8.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.