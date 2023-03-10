Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has seen a 0.14% increase in the past week, with a -4.36% drop in the past month, and a 14.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for FL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for FL stock, with a simple moving average of 26.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is above average at 10.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FL is 91.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FL on March 10, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

FL) stock’s latest price update

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 44.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Foot Locker Names Robert Higginbotham as Interim Finance Chief

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $55 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FL, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

FL Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw 16.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.