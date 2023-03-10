Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 62.92. However, the company has experienced a -6.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIS is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FIS is $75.69, which is $22.74 above the current price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on March 10, 2023 was 5.96M shares.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS stock saw a decrease of -6.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.53% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $79 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.11. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Hoag Erik D, who sale 5,658 shares at the price of $63.88 back on Mar 07. After this action, Hoag Erik D now owns 16,368 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $361,433 using the latest closing price.

STIEFLER JEFFREY E, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 2,243 shares at $66.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that STIEFLER JEFFREY E is holding 3,343 shares at $150,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at -115.09. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -22.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.