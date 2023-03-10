Examining the Volatility of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) Stock

In the past week, PTRA stock has gone down by -33.01%, with a monthly decline of -45.06% and a quarterly plunge of -44.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.76% for Proterra Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.57% for PTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -47.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is $7.92, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for PTRA is 220.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTRA on March 10, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

PTRA) stock’s latest price update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. however, the company has experienced a -33.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/22 that Proterra’s Sales Beat, But Guidance Wasn’t Good Enough. The Stock Drops.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -37.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -44.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -33.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Padilla Karina F, who sale 9,574 shares at the price of $4.87 back on Jan 26. After this action, Padilla Karina F now owns 220,773 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $46,638 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Gareth T, the CEO and President of Proterra Inc., sale 22,534 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Joyce Gareth T is holding 355,272 shares at $112,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.