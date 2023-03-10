Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EXAS stock has gone up by 2.84%, with a monthly decline of -5.61% and a quarterly surge of 40.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Exact Sciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.82% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 38.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by analysts is $74.82, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.77M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 65.00. however, the company has experienced a 2.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Cologuard Maker Exact Sciences Reports Big Sales and a Surprise Profit

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

EXAS Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.04. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from ORVILLE JACOB A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, ORVILLE JACOB A now owns 11,423 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $325,000 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Everett, the Chief Commercial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 3,628 shares at $62.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cunningham Everett is holding 22,703 shares at $224,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.