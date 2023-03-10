Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (JFBR) Stock

The stock of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen a 50.88% increase in the past week, with a 62.49% gain in the past month, and a 8.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.00% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.34% for JFBR stock, with a simple moving average of 32.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 2.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.16% of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on March 10, 2023 was 300.14K shares.

JFBR) stock’s latest price update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR)’s stock price has increased by 21.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. but the company has seen a 50.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JFBR Trading at 47.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +58.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +44.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0973. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw 45.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.98 for the present operating margin

+21.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at -23.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.