Evaluating the Impact of -2.38 Increase on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) Stock

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a 3.10% increase in the past week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month, and a -2.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 21.89x. The 36-month beta value for ZTO is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ZTO is $239.18, which is $9.28 above than the current price. The public float for ZTO is 617.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on March 10, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 25.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a 3.10% increase in the past week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month, and a -2.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $40.20. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZTO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw -7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+21.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +15.64. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.37. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.