Evaluating the Impact of 0.75 Increase on Fastenal Company’s (FAST) Stock

The stock of Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a -2.22% decrease in the past week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month, and a 4.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for FAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 4.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fastenal Company (FAST) by analysts is $51.13, which is -$1.9 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.35M shares.

FAST) stock’s latest price update

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 52.10. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that Fastenal Posts Small Earnings Beat. Things Aren’t Terrible.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FAST, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.38. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $53.24 back on Feb 07. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $798,640 using the latest closing price.

Watts Jeffery Michael, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Company, purchase 5,940 shares at $50.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Watts Jeffery Michael is holding 5,940 shares at $300,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.