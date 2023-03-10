Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EVC stock has gone down by -14.80%, with a monthly decline of -15.30% and a quarterly surge of 8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Entravision Communications Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.61% for EVC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) Right Now?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVC is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EVC is $15.00, which is $6.9 above the current price. The public float for EVC is 58.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVC on March 10, 2023 was 259.68K shares.

EVC) stock’s latest price update

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC)’s stock price has decreased by -10.80 compared to its previous closing price of 6.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVC

In the past week, EVC stock has gone down by -14.80%, with a monthly decline of -15.30% and a quarterly surge of 8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Entravision Communications Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.61% for EVC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVC

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for EVC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2017.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

EVC Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC fell by -14.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Entravision Communications Corporation saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $5.21 back on Nov 21. After this action, Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan now owns 526,260 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation, valued at $138,708 using the latest closing price.

ZEVNIK PAUL A, the Director of Entravision Communications Corporation, purchase 45,448 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that ZEVNIK PAUL A is holding 277,227 shares at $228,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.58 for the present operating margin

+20.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corporation stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.