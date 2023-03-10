Enovix Corporation (ENVX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENVX is $28.50, which is $20.12 above the current price. The public float for ENVX is 127.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENVX on March 10, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

ENVX) stock’s latest price update

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 9.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENVX’s Market Performance

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has experienced a 8.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.33% rise in the past month, and a -18.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for ENVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for ENVX stock, with a simple moving average of -28.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ENVX Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 1,481 shares at the price of $8.31 back on Feb 13. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 197,561 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $12,307 using the latest closing price.

Lahiri Ashok, the Chief Technology Officer of Enovix Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $12.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Lahiri Ashok is holding 1,358,265 shares at $25,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2048.66 for the present operating margin

-274.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -832.34. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.