Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENB is $42.89, which is $5.81 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume for ENB on March 10, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

ENB stock's latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 38.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

ENB’s Market Performance

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has seen a -1.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.77% decline in the past month and a -3.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for ENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.32% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.71. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +5.62. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.