Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 7.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 35.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $7.95, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 160.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On March 10, 2023, ESRT’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT stock saw a decrease of 4.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.85% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for ESRT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $9.25. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ESRT Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.