Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 77.27. However, the company has experienced a -5.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 31.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $87.41, which is $12.49 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On March 10, 2023, EW’s average trading volume was 3.65M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has seen a -5.23% decrease for the week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month and a 5.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to EW, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

EW Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.90. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from BOBO DONALD E JR, who sale 6,725 shares at the price of $76.96 back on Mar 08. After this action, BOBO DONALD E JR now owns 62,561 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $517,558 using the latest closing price.

Lemercier Jean-Luc M, the CVP, EMEACLA and JAPAC of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,640 shares at $76.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Lemercier Jean-Luc M is holding 168,875 shares at $510,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.