Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 10.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is $14.93, which is $4.08 above the current market price. The public float for ECVT is 91.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECVT on March 10, 2023 was 793.47K shares.

ECVT’s Market Performance

ECVT’s stock has seen a 2.03% increase for the week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month and a 15.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for Ecovyst Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECVT reach a price target of $10.80. The rating they have provided for ECVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ECVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ECVT Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.54. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 11,490,444 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Mar 07. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 0 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $114,329,918 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 11,490,444 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $114,329,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+27.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.