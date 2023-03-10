East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 72.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is above average at 8.43x. The 36-month beta value for EWBC is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EWBC is $86.30, which is $19.51 above than the current price. The public float for EWBC is 139.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on March 10, 2023 was 846.57K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen a -10.22% decrease in the past week, with a -16.47% drop in the past month, and a 2.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.63% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EWBC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.84. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw 1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from LIU JACK C, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $77.00 back on Jan 31. After this action, LIU JACK C now owns 17,136 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $154,000 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, the Vice Chairman of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $72.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL is holding 52,435 shares at $362,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.