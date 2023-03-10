Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 413.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is $49.09, which is $8.98 above the current market price. The public float for DT is 194.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DT on March 10, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DT) stock’s latest price update

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 40.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

DT’s Market Performance

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has seen a -8.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.13% decline in the past month and a 9.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for DT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.72% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to DT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DT Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.73. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Pace Stephen J., who sale 15,812 shares at the price of $42.27 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pace Stephen J. now owns 120,923 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $668,378 using the latest closing price.

Greifeneder Bernd, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 4,972 shares at $43.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Greifeneder Bernd is holding 932,617 shares at $216,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.