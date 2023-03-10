DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 65.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that DocuSign Plans to Lay Off 10% of Workers

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOCU is $65.95, which is $0.28 above the current price. The public float for DOCU is 197.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCU on March 10, 2023 was 5.35M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU’s stock has seen a 5.11% increase for the week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month and a 53.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for DocuSign Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for DOCU stock, with a simple moving average of 8.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCU, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.65. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 147,008 shares at the price of $55.08 back on Jan 19. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,225,714 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $8,097,603 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 147,009 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,377,326 shares at $8,543,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

+77.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.32. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.