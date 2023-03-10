Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 10.13. but the company has seen a -10.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is $16.20, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 95.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APPS on March 10, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS’s stock has seen a -10.93% decrease for the week, with a -39.17% drop in the past month and a -37.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for Digital Turbine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.45% for APPS stock, with a simple moving average of -41.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $12 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

APPS Trading at -31.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -35.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who sale 36,025 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Mar 02. After this action, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III now owns 1,682,789 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $387,269 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $31.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 416,044 shares at $474,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.34 for the present operating margin

+39.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.