Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) by analysts is $46.69, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for DELL is 234.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of DELL was 3.37M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 38.77. However, the company has seen a -5.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DELL’s Market Performance

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has seen a -5.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.98% decline in the past month and a -11.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for DELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.50% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DELL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

DELL Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.11. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Scannell William F, who sale 91,938 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Scannell William F now owns 178,627 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $3,918,398 using the latest closing price.

Scannell William F, the Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 27,536 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Scannell William F is holding 343,835 shares at $1,106,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.64 for the present operating margin

+23.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +2.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.