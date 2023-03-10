Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 71.98. However, the company has experienced a -5.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.76M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a -5.65% decrease in the past week, with a -12.96% drop in the past month, and a 1.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.68% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $105 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -15.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.52. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Walters Sean Michael, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $77.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Walters Sean Michael now owns 138,636 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $242,292 using the latest closing price.

Acocella Kerry, the General Counsel/Corp Secy of Datadog Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $77.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Acocella Kerry is holding 47,092 shares at $192,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.