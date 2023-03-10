Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 145.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for DRI is 121.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on March 10, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a -1.69% decrease in the past week, with a -3.30% drop in the past month, and a 1.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for DRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for DRI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DRI Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.30. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from MENSAH NANA, who sale 64 shares at the price of $148.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, MENSAH NANA now owns 10 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $9,487 using the latest closing price.

Renninger Richard L., the SVP, Chief Development Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $147.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Renninger Richard L. is holding 22,368 shares at $739,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.