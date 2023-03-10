Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 28.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Crypto Is Taking a Few Small Banks On a Wild Ride

Is It Worth Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Right Now?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CUBI is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CUBI is $45.25, which is $18.57 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 31.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume for CUBI on March 10, 2023 was 482.64K shares.

CUBI’s Market Performance

CUBI’s stock has seen a -12.62% decrease for the week, with a -19.29% drop in the past month and a -12.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for Customers Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.30% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CUBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CUBI Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -18.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI fell by -12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.77. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw -7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Banks Bernard Bennett, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $39.97 back on May 11. After this action, Banks Bernard Bennett now owns 2,156 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $19,986 using the latest closing price.

Sidhu Samvir S., the President, CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,965 shares at $42.10 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Sidhu Samvir S. is holding 80,637 shares at $124,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.08. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.