Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for COLB is 206.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on March 10, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has decreased by -9.72 compared to its previous closing price of 27.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB’s stock has fallen by -15.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.49% and a quarterly drop of -21.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Columbia Banking System Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.63% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -19.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to COLB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

COLB Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.98. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Lawson David C, who purchase 264 shares at the price of $26.84 back on Dec 30. After this action, Lawson David C now owns 21,212 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $7,086 using the latest closing price.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the EVP General Counsel of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 232 shares at $26.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO is holding 23,816 shares at $6,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.