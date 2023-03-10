Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) by analysts is $15.00, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.25% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CNK was 3.49M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.40 compared to its previous closing price of 13.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/06/22 that Cinemark Sales Soar as Theatergoers Return

CNK’s Market Performance

CNK’s stock has fallen by -6.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.87% and a quarterly rise of 1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Cinemark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CNK Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 48.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -10.89. Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.