Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDTX is $4.83, which is $4.4 above the current price. The public float for CDTX is 63.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on March 10, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDTX’s Market Performance

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has experienced a -17.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.76% drop in the past month, and a 150.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for CDTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.93% for CDTX stock, with a simple moving average of 91.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX fell by -17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6187. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 98.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who sale 11,814 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Jan 12. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 1,484 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,177 using the latest closing price.

Shah Preetam, the CFO & CBO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,642 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Shah Preetam is holding 150,789 shares at $12,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.24 for the present operating margin

+99.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.67. Equity return is now at value -502.30, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.